All You Need to Know About OTT Release of Avatar: The Way Of Water

After 13 years, the world of Na’vi has returned to the big screen. It took James Cameron more than a decade to bring the sequel to one of the most successful films Avatar. The second instalment, Avatar: The Way Of Water, hit the theatres on December 16 and has created major box office records. It has managed to mint the lifetime collection of Avatar in just three days. As it is having a successful run at the box office, fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release on the OTT platform.

As per the reports making rounds in the media, the film will be soon released on OTT. According to the unclaimed reports, the digital rights of Avatar: The Way Of Water have been acquired by the streaming giant DisneyPlusHotstar. However, the release date and the streaming platforms have not been confirmed by the makers. But it is also said that there is a possibility that the film will not release on OTT in the first half of next month, given the hype around it.

Advertisement

The makers might keep running the film theatres as long as they can and then might release the film on OTT. But here is a fun fact, the first part of the universe stayed in theatres for approximately 234 days.

Avatar: The Way Of Water features Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprising their roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri, respectively. They are now parents of five children but their happy life took a turn as it was disrupted by ‘sky people’ who are after Jake. Due to this, the family has to take refuge in the Metkayina clan but the family has to also learn ways to survive underwater.

Avatar 2 is the revival of the cult franchise and it is said that the third part is expected to hit the cinemas on December 18, 2026. Followed by Avatar 4, said to be scheduled to release on December 22, 2028. Depending on the success of the films in the franchise, will determine whether James Cameron will make the fifth part in the future.

Read all the Latest Movies News here