All You Need To Know About Priyanka Chopra’s 'Viral' Bodyguard Kfir Goldin

All eyes were on Priyanka Chopra Jonas during her visit to India after almost 3 long years. While the stylish diva continues to get everyone’s attention thanks to her sartorial choices and her gorgeousness, the actress’ appearances have been special for one more reason - her bodyguard - Kfir Goldin. Recently, her international bodyguard grabbed the internet’s attention. When in India, Priyanka was seen making her way to a promotional event when the paparazzi spotted her with her team. While PeeCee looked like a bombshell, her bodyguard reminded people of Ryan Reynolds.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Kfir Goldin is a native of Israel, he has served with Givati (Israeli elite unit), after completing four years in military school. He is the founder-managing director at Safe 4 U Ltd, which provides bespoke security solutions. He is adept at Krav Maga, a martial art that combines the techniques of aikido, judo, karate, boxing and wrestling.

Goldin was earlier involved with specialist units, training in combatting terrorism, gaining in-depth knowledge and understanding of Operational Planning, Personal Protection, and Man Guarding, among others. He is also trained to an advanced level in Instant Response and First Aid.

Per the report, Goldin has been closely involved with the Jonas family for years, and now accompanies Priyanka, too. But, this isn’t Goldin’s first time in India. He had visited India before she and singer Nick Jonas got married in 2018, and he is well aware of the fan following that he enjoys.

A source told the news outlet, “He’s aware that a lot of people want to know about him. People are guessing and speculating about his nationality and are curious to know more. The team is aware that he is being talked about, for his uncanny resemblance with Ryan Reynolds."

“He has been to India many times and loves the country. In this visit, his focus was to be with Priyanka. He is avoiding talking to the media or anyone as he does not want to distract himself from her purpose of visit. He has also not posted about his work and details anywhere, and is avoiding social media as well," adds the source.

