All You Need To Know About Tamil TV Actress Hemalatha

Actress and dancer, Hemalatha has acted in several films as a child artist before making her debut as the lead actress. She has become popular for her character of Raghavi in the serial Kana Kaanum Kaalangal that airs on Vijay TV on weekdays.

The serial focuses on school life and is the first serial in the Tamil television industry with this plot. The grand success of the show convinced its makers to release a sequel titled, Kana Kaanum Kaalangal Kallooriyin Kadhai. A third part of the series, Kana Kaanum Kalangal Kalloori Saalai, was also made. Both the sequels of the serial revolved around college life.

The actress has also received accolades for her role in Thendral, in which she plays the character of Deepa Prabhakar.

The show features popular TV actors such as Deepak Dinkar and Shruthi Raj and revolves around the challenges of a girl who lives in a middle class family. Thendral highlights the importance of education for women. It has been produced under the banner of Vikatan Televistas Pvt Ltd. The serial has also bagged a number of awards in the Tamil entertainment industry.

Hemalatha started her career as a child actress and made her first appearance as an actress in Baasha, which featured superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. She was also featured in the Tamil movie, Suryavamsam in 1997.

Hemlatha’s first role as a child actress was in the Tamil serial Chithi in which she portrayed the role of Kavery. Chithi was aired on Sun TV in prime time slot. The show was first aired in December 1999 and featured TV personalities such as Subhalekha Sudhakar, Yuvarani Ravindra, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Deepa Venkat among others.

The serial was directed by CJ Baskar and was produced under the banner of Radaan Media Works. Chithi also made a record for being the most viewed regional language TV program in India.

