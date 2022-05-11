Allari Naresh Completes 20 Years in Film. A Look at His Prolific Journey

Telugu actor Allari Naresh recently completed 20 years of his film career. He tweeted and shared a thank you note on this special occasion. In the note, he thanked his co-artists, directors, producers, technicians, staff and crew for their “relentless support".

“To my friends in the film industry, your inspiration has been unparalleled. To my fans, undying love and faith has been unconditional. To my family, your presence makes me persevere. Today, thanks to you all I am here celebrating a milestone that dreams are made of, where the score card reads 59/20. Yours Naresh," he concluded. The post received 11.5 k likes.

On his special day, let us talk about the popular movies he worked on.

Allari: In 2002, Naresh made his acting debut with this Tamil language romantic comedy. It was produced and directed by Ravi Babu under the Flying Frogs banner. The film stars Naresh and Swetha Agrawal in lead roles. The film was remade in Tamil as Kurumbu.

Gamyan: This Telugu language road film was written and directed by Krish. The film features Naresh, Sharwanand and Kamalinee Mukherjee. This film revolves around Abhiram (Sharwanand), a rich and arrogant man seeking his love, Janaki (Mukherjee). He is joined by Gaali Seenu (Naresh), a roadside thief on a journey that ultimately results in his self-discovery. For this film in 2008, Naresh won Nandi Awards in the Best supporting actor category.

Shambo Shiva Shambo: In 2010, he acted in this Telugu language action drama film directed by Samuthirakani. It also stars Ravi Teja, Siva Balaji, Priyamani, Abhinay and Surya Teja in the lead roles. The film received a mixed response from critics but was declared a huge hit at the box office.

Maharshi: This film features Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Naresh in the lead roles. It was directed by Vmshi Paidipally and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema. For this film in 2010, Naresh won Zee Cine Awards Telugu and South Indian International Movie Awards for Best Actor in a Supporting Role Male.

Naandhi: In 2021, Naresh acted in this crime courtroom drama directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by Satish Varma. The plot follows the life of Surya Prakash (Naresh), an undertrial prisoner falsely accused of murder, awaiting judgement.

The actor has acted in 55 films so far. Naresh will be seen next in Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam.

