Allari Naresh’s Film Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam To Premiere On Zee5 On This Date

Allari Naresh kickstarted his career by primarily playing comical roles in films. However, over the years, he has proved his mettle by trying his hand at off-beat roles and has excelled in them, too. Naresh’s performance in his latest film Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam was widely praised by audiences and critics alike. After a successful run on the big screen, Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam is now ready for its OTT debut. Zee5 has officially announced that the Telugu film will premiere on the streaming platform on December 23.

Zee5 Telugu shared a 16-second promo of Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam on Twitter and captioned it, “The world of Maredumilli from the lens of a school teacher who set out to change the course of political action. #ItluMaredumilliPrajaneekamOnZee5 from December 23."

Advertisement

For those who have not seen Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam yet, the film revolves around the life of a Telugu teacher, Sripada Srinivas (Allari Naresh), and an English teacher (Vennela Kishore). They are sent to Maredumilli on election duty. Sripada aims to accomplish 100 per cent voting in a hostile tribal region where dwellers have lost all hope in the system. But Lachimi (Anandhi), a girl from the village, decides to help them. Will she be successful in convincing the villagers? How will she help them in solving their problems? These questions form the crux of Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam, written and directed by A.R. Mohan.

According to critics, every actor pulled off a spectacular performance in the film. However, slow narration and a predictable second half were some of the loopholes, which played the spoilsport. Still, Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam’s makers were appreciated for attempting something new. Sricharan Pakala’s music and cinematography by Raam Reddy were some of the other factors that made this film a delight to watch.

Read all the Latest Movies News here