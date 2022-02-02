Allari Naresh's Next Naresh59 Launched With Puja Ceremony in Hyderabad

With a puja ceremony on Tuesday, actor Allari Naresh’s 59th film, tentatively called #Naresh59, is off to a good start. The film was launched with a customary pooja held in Hyderabad in the presence of the cast and crew of the film. AR Mohan will helm the project. Meanwhile, Hasya Movies and Zee Studios will jointly bankroll it.

Soon after the ceremony, Hasya Movies shared a series of photos from the launch with a Tweet, “The Reputed Astro MD @MunnangiBalu has clapped for the first shot of #Naresh59 today. SHOOT BEGINS SOON."

Anandhi will be seen playing the leading lady opposite Naresh in the film. Reportedly, the film is going to be screened with a complete emotional subject rather than a comedy theme.

The project is the maiden collaboration of the actor and film’s director AR Mohan. Sricharan Pakala has been roped in to score music for the film. Meanwhile, Raam Reddy will head cinematography and Brahma Kadali art direction. More updates regarding the cast and crew will be announced soon.

On the work front, the actor has a Telugu political entertainer, which will be directed by first-timer Sateesh Mallampati. The title of the film is Sabhaku Namaskaram, and is backed by Mahesh Koneru of East Coast Productions. Abburi Ravi is providing the dialogues for the film.

Fans have high expectations of the film, especially after Allari’s last outing, Naandhi in 2021, was well received by the audience. Sabhaku Namaskaram will be the 58th film of his career.

Naandhi, a crime thriller, had good a storyline, and the actor did justice to his role. Allari Naresh received critical acclaim for his performance. The Telugu hit drama directed by Vijay Kanakamedala is currently being remade in Hindi in collaboration with Ajay Devgn and Dil Raju.

