'Alligator Loki's Reign of Terror To Continue', Marvel Teases Fans Ahead of Infinity Comic's Return

Marvel Studios has left everyone super excited ever since they announced the new season for the comic-con series Loki. As fans are eagerly waiting for the next installment to air, Marvel took to the social media platforms to announce that the Alligator Loki Infinity comic’s second volume will be released soon. A few hours ago, taking it to Loki’s official Instagram handle, the MCU released an animated clip in which Alligator Loki can be seen wearing a party hat and above him, a party banner reading ‘Surprise’ appears. As the video continues, it further reads, “Alligator Loki will return, Season 2."

The caption of the animated snippet is aptly penned, “Alligator Loki’s reign of terror will continue…in Season 2 of the ‘Alligator Loki’ Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited!" with an alligator emoji.

Take a look at the video here:

Fans have been thrilled as the comic volume will be on Marvel Unlimited. They took no time and rushed to the comments section to react and express excitement. Many thought it was another revelation about the upcoming web series which is set to premiere in the Summer of 2023. “Not me thinking that this was an announcement for the second season of Loki!" one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Yay can’t wait to see more croki content!" Someone also mentioned, “For a second I thought it’s trailer!" Another fan added multiple red heart emojis and wrote, “Croki."

Earlier in July, MCU also announced that the Original Series, Loki season 2 will be streaming in the Summer of next year on DisneyPlus Hotstar. “Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2, an Original series, streaming Summer 2023 on DisneyPlus Hotstar," read the caption.

Speaking about the MCU’s original series Loki, it revolves around the story of the enigmatic God Of Mischief featuring Tom Hiddleston as Loki.

