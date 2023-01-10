Allu Aravind Turns 74: The Veteran Producer Who Gave us Chiranjeevi And Pawan Kalyan

Telugu film producer Allu Aravind celebrates his 74th birthday today, on January 10. He continues to scale new heights to success as a producer, not only in Telugu but in Malayalam and Kannada film industries as well. He remains one of the most successful producers with films like Magadheera and Jalsa. On Allu Aravind’s special day, we bring to you some lesser-known facts about him.

Allu Aravind was born on January 10, 1949, to renowned actors Allu Ramalingaiah and Kanakaratnam. Unlike his father, who was one of the popular actors, Allu Aravind decided to tread a different path and started his work as a producer. He established the Geetha Arts Company in 1974 and backed Dasari Narayana Rao’s Bantrothu Bharya, which was a super hit at the box office. Elated by this success, he geared up for his next film as a producer, titled Devadu Digivaste by Dasari Narayana Rao. According to reports, it was a moderately successful film.

This was followed by hit films like Subhalekha and Yamakinkarudu. His films like Pratibandh were even nominated for the Filmfare award under the best film category. These awards and nominations cemented Allu Aravind’s position as a producer in the film industry. Apart from production, he also portrayed some minor roles in films like Hero, Mahanagaramlo Mayagadu and Chantabbai. Allu Aravind failed to make major strides as an actor and decided to put his acting career on the back burner.

Allu Aravind is also instrumental in elevating the career graph of many actors. He roped in his brother-in-law Chiranjeevi in pivotal roles for films like Hero, Winner, Aaradhana, Pasivadi Pranam, Athaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu, Mechanic Alludu, Master, Daddy and Andarivadu. Most of these movies amassed success at the box office and are remembered by audiences even today. Besides Chiranjeevi, Allu Arvind introduced Pawan Kalyan to the Telugu film industry with the film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. He also roped in Pawan for movies like Johnny and Jalsa.

As of now, Allu Aravind is all pumped up for his upcoming production Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, directed by Murali Kishore Abburu.

