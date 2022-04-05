Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi Should Not Be Compared, Allu Bobby Explains Why

Unlike his brother Allu Arjun, who has acted in several prominent films, Allu Bobby will be turning a producer with the film Ghani starring Varun Tej. Recently, in an interview, while promoting his upcoming film, Allu Bobby said that Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi should not be compared.

For those who don’t know, Allu Arjun is Allu Bobby’s real brother while Chiranjeevi is his cousin. In one of the interviews, Allu Bobby said that Chiranjeevi started his journey in the entertainment industry from scratch and rose to the level of megastar with almost no support.

In the case of Allu Arjun, Allu Bobby said that Bunny (Allu Arjun’s name given by fans) always had a lot of support. Allu Bobby described that their grandfather (Allu Ramalingaiah) and father (Allu Aravind) have been associated with the entertainment industry.

Allu Ramalingaiah was a renowned comedian. Allu Aravind has been a prominent producer. Allu Bobby also said that Chiranjeevi has been a great source of inspiration to everyone in the family. According to Allu Bobby, we should never compare with people who are our idols.

Allu Bobby also talked about Allu Arjun’s career progress. He said that Bunny had matured a lot after Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India. As described by Allu Bobby, Bunny had a lot of hopes of that film but it flopped, unfortunately. He praised his brother that instead of getting disheartened, Allu Arjun took a 2-year break.

In those two years, Bunny thought a lot about his approach to selecting scripts, his brother said, adding the reason films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 became such big hits.

Talking about Allu Bobby’s maiden production venture Ghani, apart from Varun Tej, Suniel Shetty, Nadia Moidu, Jagapathi Babu and others will be seen in the film. Ghani will be released on April 8 this year.

