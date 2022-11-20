Allu Arjun and Wife Sneha Share Dreamy Pictures From South Africa, Check Them Out

Allu Arjun is the ever-charismatic face that has emerged from the Tollywood industry. The actor is popular for essaying versatile roles in his career, and has gone on to achieve unparalleled fame with his recent pan-India blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The talented actor is also a doting husband to his wife Sneha Reddy and that is evident from his latest social media post.

The adorable couple is having the time of their lives in South Africa where they recently attended the wedding of their friends. On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a photo where he can be seen posing alongside Namrata with a backdrop of scenic hills, lush-green trees and a beautiful lake. While Allu Arjun was dressed in white pants and a sweater, his wife Sneha flaunted her long and stunning ghagra in style. The actor also added the popular Tamil song Unakkul Naane from Pachaikili Muthuchuram, composed by Harris Jayaraj, to his story.

Meanwhile, in another picture shared by Sneha on her handle, Allu Arjun can be seen striking a romantic pose with her as they gaze lovingly into each other’s eyes.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor has recently started working on Pushpa 2: The Rise with a Pooja ceremony. Earlier, the makers had shared a sneak peek from the sets of the most awaited film that had only amped the excitement of avid fans. Now as per the sources close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, the first schedule of the film will be shot in the forested areas of Bangkok. The source has revealed, “The first schedule of Pushpa 2 will take place outside India. AA is heading to Bangkok on November 13 to shoot some intense fight sequences in forest areas of Bangkok. This is going to be a 15-day long schedule and after he returns, he will soon begin with the promotions of Pushpa part 1 in Russia, but he is yet to lock dates for the same."

Pushpa-The Rise was a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama film that depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, it featured Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Fahadh Faasil (his Telugu debut), and Rashmika Mandanna while Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay and Ajay Ghosh played supporting roles.

