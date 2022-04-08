Allu Arjun Birthday | Pushpa: The Rule, Icon to AA21, Upcoming Movies of the Telugu Actor

Telugu actor and Pushpa fame Allu Arjun turns a year older today. The actor is known for his remarkable portrayal of versatile roles in Telugu films but with the success of his latest release Pushpa: The Rise, the actor has gained fandom pan- India. The actor is also known for his mind-blowing dance skills and has been a recipient of several Filmfare Awards.

As Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday today, take a look at some of his latest and upcoming movies:

Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa is a 2021 Telugu action-drama. The film released in December 2021 and created a storm. Allu Arjun plays the role of Pushpa, a laborer who rises to top in the business of red sandalwood smuggling. On his way to success, he makes enemies, including a cop, who is hell bent on bringing down Pushpa’s business. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a 2020 Telugu film starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The actor plays the role of Bantu. Bantu has been subjected to his father’s scorn since childhood. However, when he learns about his real parents, he decides to make a place for himself in his real family.

Advertisement

The actor has a jam-packed schedule this year with several projects lined up. Check out a few of Allu Arjun’s upcoming films here:

Pushpa: The Rule

After gaining massive success at the box office, Allu Arjun will be once again seen in the second and final part of the Pushpa series. The film is said to release in 2022 and the actor will reprise his role as Pushpa. Icon

Venu Sriram’s directorial Icon is said to hit the big screens this year. The film features Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. AA21

AA21 is a Telugu language action-drama film, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. Its official title has not been announced yet. The film is directed by Siva Koratala and is expected to be released this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.