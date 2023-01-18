Allu Arjun Celebrates Makar Sakranti With Family; Check Out His Viral Photo

Telugu actor Allu Arjun boasts a massive fan following on social media. Be it with his acting prowess or dashing personality, the actor always manages to make hearts flutter. Recently, the actor celebrated the festival of Sankranti with his wife Sneha Reddy and her parents. His recent photos took Instagram by storm and started trending in just a couple of hours.

Allu Arjun’s son Ayan and daughter Arha became the centre of attraction in the Sankranti celebration. They looked adorable in the pictures. The photo has been shared on the official Instagram account of Bollywood Hungama. The caption reads, “Allu Arjun celebrated Makar Sankranti with his family". Moments after the photos were shared, several social media users took to Instagram to shower the actor with festival greetings.

In the photo, some of his family members could be seen sitting on the sofa, while others remain standing as they pose for the camera. The Pushpa actor was seen in a white shirt and looked stunning as usual.

Allu Arjun made his debut with the 2003 film Gangotri. Some of his famous films include Puspa: The Rise, Race Gurram, Arya, Vedam, Arya 2, Julayi, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Parugu, Sarrainodu and Rudhramadevi.

The actor is currently busy with his upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rule. The movie is a sequel to his hit film Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, the film is expected to hit the theatres soon. The movie will also star Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, while Fahadh Faasil is going to be the main antagonist.

Allu Arjun’s daughter will essay the role of Prince Bharat in the movie Sakunthalam, starring Samantha in the lead role. Directed by Adya Gunasekhar, the film will release worldwide on February 17.

