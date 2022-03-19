Allu Arjun Celebrates Staff Member's Birthday. Details Inside

Besides being a brilliant actor and setting goals in terms of style statements, Allu Arjun is unbeatable when it comes to bonding with his staff. The actor also makes it a point to be with his team on special occasions. The stylish star has his own style when it comes to caring for his loved ones. Recently, Allu Arjun has celebrated the birthday of his content and digital head Sarath Chandra Naidu.

A video from the party was shared by Sarath on Twitter. Sarath has extended his vote of thanks to Allu Arjun for attending his birthday party. Sarath wrote that the actor has made him the happiest on his birthday. Sarath wrote that he was grateful for all the love and good wishes he has received from the Pushpa star. The video shows Sarath having a gala time with Allu Arjun and his friends.

Allu Arjun is known for his down to earth nature. He maintains good relations with every team member and keeps them in high spirits. Make-up and prosthetic designer Preetisheel Singh D’Souza has described her experience of working with him. She said that the actor is fully dedicated to every project he is working on. Preetisheel said that it has been a fabulous experience of working with him.

The actor was also spotted celebrating the birthday of his personal assistant last year. A small party has been organised keeping coronavirus guidelines in mind. Allu Ayaan, actor’s son was also part of the celebration. Allu Arjun has also attended his public relations officer Eluru Sreenu’s marriage.

On work front, Allu Arjun is seen gearing up for his other films like Pushpa: The Rule- Part 2, AA21 and Icon.

