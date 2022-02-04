Allu Arjun Channels Pushpa In New Ad, Fans Angry After Video Pokes Fun at South Indian Cinema

Telugu actor Allu Arjun can be seen flexing his action skills and spoofing South Indian cinema in a new commercial. The actor, fresh off the success of Pushpa: The Rise, was still in his Pushpa Raj character in the new video. The video begins with Allu Arjun battling a bunch of goons in a mall.

As he packed in a punch in slow motion, the villain flies in slow motion. As he waits to reach the ground, he requested Allu Arjun to wrap the fight fast for he wanted to order food. Allu Arjun pokes fun at the high-octane, slow-motion action sequences usually seen in South Indian films by saying, “It’s South cinema. This is how we do it."

The goon responds that he is craving Gongura Mutton and that the restaurants will be closed by the time he hits the ground. Allu Arjun then plugs in the popular food delivery app that the commercial is made for and wraps the ad with his famous dialogue from Pushpa. “Manasu korithe, thaggedele (when your heart desires, don’t just settle)," while performing the signature Pushpa hand gesture.

Advertisement

While many fans praised the advertisement, others were offended by the Telugu actor’s apparent mockery of the slow-motion element seen in South Indian cinema action sequences. “Don’t forget your roots, Mr. Allu Arjun," tweeted one fan in response to the video, while another added, “It’s insulting the South Cinema." Some even expressed their displeasure with Zomato, with one netizen writing, “I am uninstalling the app in my phone right away. Degrading South Cinema in your recent ad."

Allu Arjun was most recently seen in Pushpa: The Rise, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahaad Faasil. The film grossed over 335 crores at the box office, making it the most successful Indian film of 2021. The Hindi-dubbed version of the film alone grossed more than 100 crores, becoming the fifth South Indian film to do so.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.