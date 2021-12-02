Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan Contribute Rs 25 Lakh Each for Andhra Flood Relief

A host of Telugu actors including Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and Jr NTR announced large donations towards flood relief measures in Andhra Pradesh. Megastar Chiranjeevi announced a contribution of Rs 25 lakh to Andhra Pradesh flood relief works.

“Pained by the widespread devastation and havoc caused by floods and torrential rains in Andhra Pradesh. Making a humble contribution of Rs.25 lacs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works," Chiranjeevi said, tagging Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“My heart goes out to the people of #AndhraPradesh who have been affected by the recent floods. I am making a contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards @AndhraPradeshCM. Relief Fund to aid with the rehabilitation efforts," Pushpa star Allu Arjun tweeted.

Actor Mahesh Babu said, “In light of the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh, I would like to contribute 25 lakhs towards the CMRF. Request everyone to come forward and help AP during this hour of crisis." (sic)

Jr NTR also said that he contributed Rs 25 lakh to the CMRF. “Moved by the plight of people affected by the recent floods in Andhra Pradesh, I am contributing 25 lakhs as a small step to aid in their recovery," he said. Actor Ram Charan, who will be seen alongside Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR, also announced a contribution of Rs 25 lakh as well to the CMRF.

Reports of deaths and missing persons in Andhra Pradesh have been flowing in from Kadapa and Anantapuramu districts since November 17. A member of the state disaster response force, was among the deceased. More than 30 people were washed away from three villages along the Cheyyeru river course, where water from the Annamayya medium irrigation project gushed in. While the situation in Tirupati town still remained grim, with many areas inundated, the scene on the holy Tirumala Hills was relatively better, though pouring rain did inconvenience pilgrims. Teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in the districts for rescue and relief operations.

