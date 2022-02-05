Allu Arjun Copied Shehnaaz Gill's Act in Pushpa? Watch This Video From Bigg Boss 13

Singer and actress Shehnaaz Gill is now a well-known name in the entire country. After creating a massive fan following with her participation in Bigg Boss 13, she grabs people’s attention with her smallest acts. Recently, in a video shared on Instagram, she is seen doing the moves from the Thaggede le song of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise.

A fan page of Shehnaaz, named Sidnaaz_Jellybean, sharing the video claimed that the dance step was enacted by Allu Arjun in the song originally invented by Shehnaaz. The video is said to be from the Bigg Boss house from season 13. The video has captions, “Pushpa step invented by Shehnaaz Gill in 2019."

The viral video claims that Shehnaaz used to do the Thaggede le act in Bigg Boss house before the release of Pushpa. Allu Arjun’s act of taking his hand from under his chin has grabbed the attention of the audiences. However, Shehnaaz did this move before the film came to the theatres.

Looking at this style of Shehnaaz, many of her fans are saying that Pushparaj of Pushpa: The Rise has copied Shehnaaz.

The actress was recently seen in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15. She gave a tribute to her close friend Siddharth Shukla through a beautiful dance performance. She also shared some happy and emotional moments with the host of the show Salman Khan.

