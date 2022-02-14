Allu Arjun Drops Adorable Selfie With Wife Sneha Reddy to Wish Her on Valentine's Day; See Pic

Superstar Allu Arjun took to his Instagram Story section to wish his wife Sneha Reddy on Valentine’s Day with an adorable selfie. In the photo, the couple can be seen twinning in white. The Pushpa actor can be seen donning a white shirt while Sneha can be seen wearing a dress of the same colour. Captioning the photo, the actor wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day cutieee." Take a look at the photo:

Advertisement

The actor recently took a well-deserved break with his family. Allu has had a busy few months, owing to the release of his film Pushpa: The Rise and its massive success. The Telugu movie has not only won the Telugu audience but the Hindi dub was also a hit, making it a pan Indian success. Following the release and success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun and his family took off to Goa with their friends for a holiday.

Sneha Reddy had revealed that the couple, their children — Arha and Ayaan — and their friends had a ball in Goa with an Instagram Reel. The video was shared in January last month showing that Allu Arjun and Sneha stepped out for dinner dates, their children enjoyed some pool time and they all ventured into the sea on a yacht.

She shared the video montage with the caption, “Here’s to the nights that turned into mornings, and the friends that turned into family #goa#2021 #instareels #reels #incredibleindia #travelwithallusnehareddy." Previously she also shared videos of the couple’s daughter Arha and son Ayaan playing on the beach. Arha was seen wearing a cute silver bathing suit and running into the water while Ayaan played in the water wearing just a pair of shorts.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Allu will be back with the sequel of Pushpa. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Icon and AA21. Allu Arjun is also reportedly collaborating with Prashanth Neel and AR Murugadoss.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.