Allu Arjun Gets Home After 16 Days to This Welcome Surprise From Kids Arha and Ayaan

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun is a proud father to two kids Arha and Ayaan, and he often shares a glimpse into his family life on social media. The 39-year-old shared a picture earlier on Saturday that showed how his daughter and son welcomed him after he returned home after 16 days. Arjun’s Instagram post showed how his daughter and son decorated the house with rose petals and wrote, “welcome nana” on the floor. The photo also features Arha admiring the flower decoration and glimpses of his son Ayaan standing in the background.

Dressed in a pink and orange tie and dyed t-shirt and pyjamas, Arha looked like a proud artist. Arjun shared the photo of the welcome surprise on his social media account and wrote in the caption, “sweetest welcome after 16 days abroad.” The Instagram post has been double-tapped by Arjun’s followers over a million times.

Check out the latest Instagram post shared by the actor here:

Arjun was last seen in Pushpa, the action drama movie that has garnered success in cinemas and streaming platforms. The movie was released on December 17, 2021, and raked in more than Rs 350 crore worldwide. The film is most likely to earn Rs 100 crore in the Hindi belt alone.

In his previous Instagram post, Arjun was seen enjoying a spectacular view in Dubai. The actor shared a picture from Aura Skypool in Dubai with the palm islands in the background. It is reported that the actor was shooting for his next movie in Dubai.

Arjun often shares pictures with his kids on social media. Earlier this month, Arjun shared a selfie with his daughter Arha on Instagram. The father-daughter duo were all smiles as they posed for the picture. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Arjun wrote in the caption, “My favourite pass time Allu Arha.”

