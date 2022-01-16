Allu Arjun Has A Sweet Reaction To Kamal Haasan Watching Pushpa With Devi Sri Prasad

Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude to Kamal Haasan after he learned that the veteran Tamil actor watched Pushpa: The Rise. Kamal watched the film with Pushpa’s music director Devi Sri Prasad recently. The screening took place at what seems to be Kamal’s residence. Pushpa had recently released on Amazon Prime Video.

Devi Sri Prasad took to Twitter and shared pictures from the watch party. Kamal and Devi posed beside the television with a still from the movie displaying in the background in one picture. In the other two, they were seen sharing a couple of light moments from the screening.

The music composer wrote, “Dearest ULAGANAYAGAN @ikamalhaasan sir. Thanku so much 4 taking out time & watching our #PushpaTheRiseOnPrime. U r d sweetest Sir. ThankU 4 all d lovely words about d work of all of Us (sic)." Replying to the tweet, Allu Arjun said, “Thank you for watching #Pushpa @ikamalhaasan garu. Humbled (sic)."

Pushpa: The Rise emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2021. Not only was the original Telugu version of the film a huge success, but the Hindi dubbed version of the film also was declared a massive hit. Until January 11, Pushpa Hindi had already collected Rs 81.58 crore.

Not only in India, Pushpa: The Rise has also been received well in Nepal. Over the weekend, videos from theatres playing the Telugu movies surfaced online, showing moviegoers dancing in the cinema halls and enjoying the viewing experience.

Pushpa: The Rise is the first of the two-part Pushpa series. The second part of the movie is likely to show Pushpa Raj clashing against Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil). While the filming is slated to begin sometime next month, reports suggest that Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the lead actress in the movie, has demanded Rs 3 crores for the sequel.

