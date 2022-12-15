Allu Arjun Honoured With GQ’s Man of The Year Award 2022

Allu Arjun is one of the most talented actors from the South. He gained widespread recognition all over India with his film Pushpa: The Rise’s success. The actor has a sizable fan base. Before the year 2022 ends, Allu Arjun has yet another reason to celebrate. The actor has been honoured by the GQ team and selected as The Man Of The Year 2022.

The event took place in Hyderabad, and was attended by Allu Arjun’s family and close friends. Allu Arjun, who was propelled to international recognition with Puspha, shared while receiving the honour: “Being on GQ’s cover has long been on my bucket list. And receiving a GQ MOTY Award is a unique honour that I will always cherish."

Allu Arjun received his MOTY Award from Che Kurrien, Head of Editorial Content at GQ India.

Advertisement

The actor is currently preparing to reprise his role as Pushpa Raj in the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa: The Rule, the follow-up, will soon begin its filming. On November 13, Allu Arjun left for Bangkok to begin the first schedule for the film.

Throughout his 20 years in the business, Allu Arjun has received a plethora of awards. However, it was his standout performance in Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 that cemented his position at the forefront of a worldwide cinema. He is now effectively bridging borders with his dramatic performances and ground-breaking dance moves.

Besides Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun has signed AA21 with director Koratala Siva. The project, which was previously announced, has not yet started its production work.

Allu Arjun is not just a talented actor, but also a loving father, who consistently makes time for his family even when he is working.

Read all the Latest Movies News here