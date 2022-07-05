Allu Arjun Is Holidaying With His Family in Tanzania Ahead of Pushpa 2 Shoot; See Pic

After a massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun has been spending some quality time with his family. The actor is currently in Tanzania, where he is holidaying with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy and their two kids.

Allu and his family flew down to Tanzania last week to enjoy some relaxing time together. Sneha shared a photo of the happy family on Instagram. The picture was taken at Serengeti National Park. All the four were twinning in white as they posed for the camera. Fans were elated to see the picture and flooded the post with adorable comments. One fan wrote, “Nice family." Another one commented, “Such a beautiful picture."

Advertisement

Last week, Allu Arjun was in Hyderabad to meet director Harish Shankar. The actor was photographed by the paparazzi and soon his images went viral. While fans were happy to see him, a section of the internet trolled him for seemingly gaining weight.

While some said it was the loose attire that made everyone believe he put on some weight, others said he might be developing his character for Pushpa 2.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021, was declared a blockbuster. And now, fans are waiting for the second part of the film, which will reportedly have Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role. While there has been no official confirmation on the reports, the actor’s fans are excited to see him in Pushpa: The Rule.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi was to play the role of a forest officer in Pushpa: The Rise, but due to dates issue, he had to back out of the project. Now, the actor will reportedly be seen as a senior police official in Pushpa: The Rule.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil was seen in a key role in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa: The Rise showed Pushpa’s (played by Allu Arjun) rise in the red sanders smuggling business. The second part of the film will focus on his rule.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.