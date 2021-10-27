Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan to Have Mega Pan-India Movies Soon

A number of actors these days are getting ready to try their luck in pan-India movies and now Jr NTR and Allu Arjun are among the latest planning something grand. While Junior NTR is going to make his entry into the pan-India club with S S Rajamouli’s “RRR", Allu Arjun plans to do the same with “Pushpa" wherein the actor will share the screen with Rashmika Mandanna.

Junior NTR, on the other hand, will star with Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in his film. It will be released in the month of January next year. Keeping the director and the star cast of the movie in mind, the expectations from it are extremely high. It will be released in two parts and the first part is going to be a Christmas gift. The film has been directed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar.

Vijay Devarakonda is also all set for his pan-India release “Liger" in which he is paired with Ananya Panday. The first look of the film received a good response and its release date will be announced soon. Besides being the female lead in “Pushpa", Rashmika Mandanna is also ready to make her Bollywood debut with Siddharth Malhotra in the film Mission Majnu.

Audience will also see Pawan Kalyan in a pan-India project titled “Hari Hara Veera Mallu". The film is scheduled to release on April 29 next year. Mahesh Babu, too, is planning a mega release across the country for “Sarkaru Vaari Paata". It will be released as a Sankranti gift next year on January 13.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will also be making his Bollywood debut with the official Hindi remake of Rajamouli’s “Chatrapathi", which starred Prabhas and Shriya Saran.

Looks like a trend of pan-India movies is growing in the Telugu film Industry. With so many big names planning mega releases, it will be interesting to see how the audience responds to all of them.

