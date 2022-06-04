Allu Arjun Lauds 'Major' Saying It 'Touches Every Indian Heart'; Adivi Sesh Responds

Adivi Sesh starrer Major was released on June 3 and received a positive response from both, the audience and critics. Recently, Pushpa: The Rise fame Allu Arjin also watched the movie and then took to social media to appreciate it. He congratulated the entire team of Major and referred to Adivi as ‘the man of the show’. Allu Arjun also sent wishes to Mahesh Babu (producer of the movie) and called Major a ‘heartwarming experience’.

“Big congratulations to the entire team of #MajorTheFilm. A very heart touching film. Man of the show Adivi Sesh does his magic once again. Excelled work by director Sashi Tikka. Beautifully crafted. Big congratulations and my personal respect to Mahesh Babu for giving the audience such a heartwarming experience. Major: A story that touches every Indian heart," Allu Arjun tweeted.

Adivi Sesh was quick to respond to Allu Arjun’s praise and thanked the actor for his kind words. “Big man! Thank you so much for “AA"LL the love ❤️From #Kshanam to #Major Your support, grace and kindness has been incredible. It means a lot to me personally. You gifted #Pushpa on my birthday (Dec 17) 🙂 and now you have made the success of #Major even sweeter #MajorTheFilm," he replied.

Meanwhile, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Major earned Rs 13.40 crore (gross) at the worldwide box office on its opening day. He also called the film as the ‘career-best opening’ for Adivi Sesh.

For the unversed, Major is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. It is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Apart from Adivi Sesh, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla and Murali Sharma. The film is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who laid his life in the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Major honours the spirit of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life and presents his dedication, courage, and sacrifices.

