Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu Console Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda Pays Respects to Krishnam Raju

Noted actor and politician Krishnam Raju passed away on September 11 at the age of 83 due to post-COVID-19 complications at the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology Hospitals in Hyderabad, India. Krishnam Raju had starred in more than 183 feature films in his career. He made his film debut with the 1966 film Chilaka and he went on to earn the title of the ‘Rebel Star’ for his rebellious acting style.

After his demise, several Tollywood stars like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Anushka Shetty, Sai Dharam Tej paid their tributes to the legendary actor, including Vijay Deverakonda.

Advertisement

The Arjun Reddy actor was spotted at Krishnam Raju’s abode in Hyderabad on Sunday. He was captured with folded hands as he paid last respects to the rebel star along with Prabhas. In another video, his nephew Prabhas was seen crying uncontrollably while Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu consoled him. Allu Arjun also turned up to pay his respects and condolences, and was seen comforting Prabhas.

Vijay was seen paying his respects with folded hands.

The last rites of the former Union minister U.V. Krishnam Raju will be performed on Monday afternoon at Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills. His mortal remains have been kept at his residence, where they will remain till Monday afternoon to enable his fans to pay their last respects and condolences.

Advertisement

Some of the most successful films of the late Krishnam Raju include Palnati Pourusham, Sita Ramulu, Rangoon Rowdy, Krishnaveni, Sati Savitri, Sri Vinayaka Vijayamu and many more. In the late 1990s, he became active in politics. He joined Bharatiya Janata Party and was elected to the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha from Kakinada and Narasapuram constituencies. He served as a Minister of State for the Ministry of External Affairs in the third Vajpayee Ministry from 1999 to 2004. In March 2009, he joined the Praja Rajyam Party, founded by Chiranjeevi. In the 2009 general elections, he contested the MP seat from the Rajahmundry constituency and lost.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here