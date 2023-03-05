Allu Arjun, Martin Garrix Groove To Pushpa Song 'Oo Antava', Crowd Goes Wild

Popular DJ Martin Garrix’s concert in Hyderabad was truly a star-studded event as it was not only graced by Ranbir Kapoor but Pushpa: The Rise actor Allu Arjun. The sensational heartthrob added more weight to the gathering with his presence by grooving to the chartbuster song ‘Oo Antava’ from Sukumar’s critically-acclaimed directorial. Needless to say, the fans went berserk.

In a viral clip doing the rounds of social media, Allu Arjun gave his fans the surprise of their lives when he made it to the stage with Martin Garrix. The actor was dressed in an all black ensemble along with a black cap while dancing with Martin Garrix who seemed equally excited to shake a leg to the song. The crowd cheered and screamed in unison to see both the stars in their true element.

Allu Arjun later took to his Instagram handle on Saturday to drop some pictures from the concert. While for the first picture, Allu Arjun and Martin Garrix posed with their hands around each other’s back, the second snap showed the two facing a huge crowd who has gathered to witness the bedazzling stardom on the stage. He wrote in the caption, “What a Funn Night. Oo anta va with @martingarrix . Hyderabad Thaggedele."

Reacting to the post, Martin Garrix commented, “Thank You for joining bro(with heart and fire emojis)". One of the fans wrote, “Now I regret that I didn’t go to the concert!" Another one commented, “Crush of millions of people in this world! Kitne awesome ho yaar aap!" Someone else said, “Two favourites in one frame!!" A fan stated, “Rockstars of respective fields."

Pushpa: The Rise was a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama which was written and directed by Sukumar. The film depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. Pushpa was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. It became an instant blockbuster after its release and broke several records at the box office. In October this year, Allu Arjun also talked about how Pushpa: The Rise was celebrated by everyone across the country. Now the fans are eager for an update on the sequel Pushpa: The Rule.

