Allu Arjun Meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai After Pushpa Success; A Big Film on Cards?

Allu Arjun was spotted at Bollywood’s famous filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office on Monday. After pictures from Bhansali’s office hit the Internet, talks regarding the duo’s possible collaboration emerged. Allu Arjun, who has been basking in the glorious success of his maiden pan-India movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, had flown down to Mumbai earlier.

After the ‘Arya’ actor was spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, the meeting has turned many heads, as a possible collaboration is anticipated. If Sanjay Leela Bhansali will direct Allu Arjun for his next, the latter would have a big advantage, as he is already enjoying his growing stardom in the Hindi belt.

Well, it is up to the duo, to make an official announcement regarding the same, if there is a movie on the cards. On the other hand, Allu Arjun will also start working out for a slight transformation, as he needs to prep for the upcoming shooting schedule for Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

It is reported that the makers are trying to make certain changes to Pushpa 2 script, which will create a greater impact when the north Indian audience is considered. Director Sukumar, who had not planned for a two-part movie earlier, made changes to the script presenting it as ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

Now that he has started to revise the script work for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which is called the second part of the pan-India movie, he has indicated that the script will be polished in a way to create a bigger impact, reports IANS.

