Allu Arjun Offered Whopping Rs 100 Crore For New Film With Atlee After Pushpa Success?

Telugu star Allu Arjun on the sets of 'Pushpa: The Rise'.
Allu Arjun's popularity has grown manifold with the release of his recent film Pushpa: The Rise - Part I.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: January 24, 2022, 08:53 IST

Allu Arjun is about to become the highest-paid actor in Indian cinema. That shouldn’t be a shock. After all, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ became the only pandemic-era film to join the Rs 300 crore club. It’s inevitable that Allu Arjun will receive a massive raise for starring in movies going forward.

According to MensXP, Allu Arjun will next collaborate with Atlee for what will be a pan India project. The movie will be backed by Lyca Productions, which has produced films like 2.0, Kaththi, and Darbar. Lyca has reportedly offered a whopping sum of Rs 100 crores to the Telugu star for the film.

After smoothly making the transition from being a powerhouse performer to a successful commercial star, the spectacular success of Pushpa: The Rise has cemented Allu Arjun’s mega stardom as a pan-India superstar. On Makar Sankranti, the actor celebrated gaining 15 million followers on Instagram, another milestone proving his popularity.

Allu Arjun seamlessly balances both commercial mainstream cinema and content-driven films. Sure-footed and on the rise, the star has been garnering huge amounts of praises for holding his own and his effective portrayal in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ from critics, trade, audiences, and the fraternity alike.

Pushpa, helmed by Sukumar, is a blockbuster in all languages. The film created an all-time record in Nizam (Telangana). Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the Telugu film turned out to be an unexpected hit. With a huge worldwide box-office record, Pushpa: The Rise emerged as the most successful film of 2021. Besides Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Srivalli, the full-time entertainer also stars Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil as antagonist Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

first published: January 24, 2022, 08:53 IST