Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman's Tiger 3 Among ‘Most Awaited Hindi Films’

Which is that one movie for which you have been eagerly waiting for? Is it the sequel of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa or is it Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan? Well, we now have a list of the top five Hindi films for which India is eagerly waiting for.

Recently, Ormax Media shared a list of ‘Most Awaited Hindi Films’ as on October 15, 2022. While Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule has topped the list, it is followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. On the third spot of the list is Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. SRK’s Jawan and Dunki are the fourth and fifth most awaited Hindi movies respectively.

Pushpa: The Rule

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise became an instant hit when it was released in theatres in December 2021. Ever since, fans have been waiting for the sequel of the film, Pushpa: The Rule. While the work on the film is currently underway, it is likely to be released next year. Recently, Allu Arjun shared the same during ‘CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022’ Award and said, “We are going to start shooting now. Hopefully next year (release)."

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is surely one of the most awaited movies. In the film, the superstar will be seen as RAW agent Feroz Pathaan. Besides SRK, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Reportedly, Salman Khan will also feature in the movie for a special action sequence. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far. Pathaan will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

After the success of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan is all set to return with Tiger 3 in the blockbuster franchise. In the film, Salman plays the role of Indian spy Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya Humaimi (Katrina). Besides Salman, the film also stars and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Tiger 3 was scheduled to release on Eid 2023. However, recently it was announced that the film will not hit theatres on Diwali next year.





Ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s wounded and wrapped look from Jawan has been released, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. The movie also stars Nayanthara in a key role. Reportedly, the film will also feature Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi. Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and is directed by Atlee. It will hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.





Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead, Dunki is the fifth most-awaited Hindi movie. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the shooting of the film is currently underway. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the shooting of the film is currently underway. Just a few days back, it was reported that SRK will head to Saudi Arabia for the next schedule in November 2022.

