Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and More Pen Heartfelt Birthday Notes For 'Pushpa' Director Sukumar

'Pushpa: The Rise' director Sukumar is celebrating his birthday today. Allu Arjun has a special wish for his beloved director/friend. Ram Charan too wishes the Rangasthalam director.

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 18:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and more wish Pushpa diector Sukumar on his birthday.
Allu Arjun is known as one of the most popular star of Indian cinema. The actor has paved a way for himself and successfully made his name in both the South and Bollywood industries. His recent hit, Pushpa: The Rise, gained massive numbers in box office collections. Today, on the film’s director Sukumar’s birthday, Allu Arjun wished him in a really special way on social media.

Sukumar is celebrating his 53rd birthday today and Allu Arjun has an adorable wish for his beloved friend. He took to his Twitter handle and wished the director by penning a special note. Sharing a picture of themseves, the actor wrote, ''Many many happy returns of the day to my dearest Sukumar garu.''

Ram Charan, who worked in Sukumar’s Rangasthalam, shared a wish for him on Twitter. He wrote, “Wishing my dearest director a very happy birthday!”

Giving a number of hits to the Telugu cinema, filmmaker Sukumar is popularly known for his special realistic touch, when it comes to making blockbuster movies, revolving around the small town and real characters. Some of his career's biggest hits are Rangasthalam, Arya, Nannaku Prematho and Pushpa: The Rise.

About Allu Arjun, the actor is on cloud nine these days. Recently, the actor was honoured with the title of 'The Leading Man of 2022'. Allu Arjun posted a set of pictures on his Instagram handle, thanking GQ Awards for honouring him with this exceptional title 'Men of the Year 2022'. Further captioning the post, he wrote, “Thank you GQ India for honouring me as the Leading Man of 2022! It was a pleasure being on the cover of GQ magazine. It was a target achieved on my list."

Allu Arjun's latest film, Pushpa: The Rise, did not only do terrific business in the country, but also grossed over Rs.300 crores at the box office worldwide. The thunderous success of the film has established the actor as the next pan-India star after Yash and Prabhas.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in the second part of Pushpa series, called Pushpa: The Rule, which is supposed to be released in the year 2024. The actor also announced his upcoming projects with the filmmakers, Koratala Siva and Venu Sriram.

first published: January 11, 2023, 17:57 IST
last updated: January 11, 2023, 18:39 IST
