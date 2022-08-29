Home » News » Movies » Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Demand Raise in Remuneration For Pushpa: The Rule

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Demand Raise in Remuneration For Pushpa: The Rule

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 29, 2022, 13:23 IST

Hyderabad, India

Pushpa The Rise, which was released in 2021, was a massive hit and made a rushed entry into the Rs. 100 crore club.
Pushpa The Rise, which was released in 2021, was a massive hit and made a rushed entry into the Rs. 100 crore club.

The Pushpa The Rule might get released by the end of this year.

Advertisement

The shooting for Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, has begun. The latest reports suggest that the star cast of the film has hiked their remuneration. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and the director Sukumar have shared their demands with the producer. A few reports suggest that Allu Arjun has kept a demand of Rs. 90 crore while another suggests a whopping Rs. 125 crore.

Rashmika Mandanna has kept a proposal ranging from Rs. 3-5 crore. Director Sukumar is also demanding a pay hike up to Rs. 40-50 crore.

Top Showsha video

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

In part one of the Pushpa, director Sukumar locked the deal at Rs. 18 crore, while Rashmika charged Rs. 2 crore and Allu Arjun asked for Rs. 50 crore. Pushpa: The Rise collected Rs. 33 crore on its opening day and closed the theatrical release with Rs. 108 crore.

Pushpa The Rise, which was released in 2021, was a massive hit and made a rushed entry into the Rs. 100 crore club. The Pushpa’s chartbuster Oo Antava starring Samantha and Allu Arjun is among the hit list of the audience. It remains one of the most watched movies after Vikram and KFG 2.

Pushpa The Rise had a budget of approximately Rs. 200 crore. Sources said that just the production cost of Pushpa’s sequel might be Rs. 200 crore. The high remuneration of the star cast will increase the overall budget of Pushpa: The Rule.

Recently, a muhurat ceremony was organised ahead of the start of the shooting for Pushpa 2. In the viral pictures, the director, producers, and lead actors posed together.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: August 29, 2022, 13:23 IST
last updated: August 29, 2022, 13:23 IST