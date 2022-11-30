Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Promote Pushpa In Russia With Its Iconic 'Thaggede Le' Gesture

When Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise was released in December 2021, it became an instant hit. The film was widely appreciated by all and broke several box office records. Now, after creating a whole lot of craze across boundaries and demographics, the film is all set to release in the Russian market on 8th December. Therefore, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are also in Russia currently, promoting their film.

Recently, the Pushpa duo attended a press conference in which they answered several questions about their movie. After the interaction with the media, Allu Arjun took to his Twitter account and dropped a picture in which he was seen doing the iconic ‘Thaggede Le’ gesture from the movie. He was also joined by Rashmika. “Pushpa in Russia," the caption of his picture read.

Pushpa: The Rise will have a special premiere in Moscow on December 1 and in St. Petersburg on December 3 in the presence of the cast and crew. The film will also be premiered at the opening ceremony of The fifth Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities. It will then be released in all other Russian cities from December 8 onwards.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa-The Rise was a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama that depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. It was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

October this year, Allu Arjun talked about how Pushpa was celebrated by everyone across the country. “I am very glad that we do have our differences. The beauty of this country is its diversity. But when this movie (Pushpa: The Rise) was made, it was celebrated by India. We are all sons and daughters of the Indian film industry. We are all proud that it is Indian cinema’s victory. We are so glad that we could serve the country with entertainment in these tough times," he said while accepting ‘CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022’ Award in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have also been working on the film’s sequel - Pushpa: The Rule.

