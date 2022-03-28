Allu Arjun Sets 100-Day Deadline To Wrap Up Pushpa Part 2

Allu Arjun has set a deadline of 100 days to wrap the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule, the second part of the Pushpa series. Starting from April the actor plans that it would be better if the shoot gets completed by July this year.

The first part, Pushpa: The Rise was shot in various locations like Rampachodavaram and Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh and some parts in Kerala.

Meanwhile, no official information has yet been revealed regarding the shooting schedule of the Pushpa part 2. However, it is believed that the makers could hold the shoot in similar locations as the story is set in the same backdrop revolving around the same characters.

Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna hit theaters in December last year and it became a phenomenal hit becoming the highest grosser at the box office for 2021. Amid the massive hype, the film had its OTT release in January this year too. The rural entertainer managed to collect over Rs 300 crore worldwide at the box office.

Besides the Telugu belt, the film has performed well in the Hindi territories. Allu Arjun and Rashmika impressed the audience with their amazing performance in the film.

Pushpa:The Rise is set in the backdrop of the lives of red sandalwood smugglers in the Seshachalam region of Andhra Pradesh. The action drama also stars Fahadh Faasil in the pivotal role. Allu Arjun is seen playing the role of Pushpa Raj and Rashmika in the role of Srivalli. Helmed by Sukumar, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in supporting roles.

Fahadh Faasil and Anasuya will also have full-length roles in the sequel. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers the sequel will be released during Dasara 2022, if everything goes as planned.

