Allu Arjun Sponsors 4-Year Course For Aspiring Nurse, Alappuzha District Collector Lauds Pushpa Star

Alappuzha district collector VR Krishna Teja IAS revealed that Pushpa actor Allu Arjun helped an aspiring nurse with her college fees. Taking to Facebook, Teja revealed that the young student was struggling to pay her college fees, especially after the impact of Covid had on her family, and reached out to the Telugu superstar for help.

Not only did Allu Arjun offer to cover her college fees but went a step ahead and chose to cover her whole course fees. The girl is now a student at St Thomas College of Nursing, Kattanam. As translated by The Indian Express, read Teja’s complete post below:

A few days ago, I was approached by a girl from Alappuzha, who said that despite scoring 92% in her plus two exams, she was unable to pursue higher studies. The girl has been facing a lot of hardships after her father passed away due to Covid-19 complications in 2021.

I saw hope and confidence in the girl’s eyes. So, we decided to ensure her all assistance as part of the We Are For Alleppey project.

The girl said she wanted to become a nurse. Since the time had passed for a merit seat application, we contacted several colleagues looking for a management seat. Finally, we secured admission to St Thomas College of Nursing, Kattanam.

The second hurdle was to find a person who could sponsor her studies. I called our favourite movie actor Allu Arjun for the purpose and as soon as he heard the matter, he agreed to meet the entire expense of studies, including the hostel fees, for four years instead of one year.

The other day I took the girl to the college to get admission. I am sure that she will study well and become a nurse in the future who will take care of her mother and brother and will do good for society.

I thank the management of St Thomas College, Allu Arjun and all those behind We Are For Alleppey project for helping the girl pursue her higher studies.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is busy with the making of Pushpa 2. Pinkvilla recently reported that Bunny will be headed to Thailand to shoot an action scene.

