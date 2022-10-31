Allu Arjun Starts Shooting for Pushpa 2, Pics From Set Surface On Internet

Allu Arjun has finally kicked off the shooting of his highly anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule after much delay. Cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek recently broke the news to fans by sharing a photo from the upcoming film’s set on Instagram. On Sunday, October 30, Miroslaw posted a picture with Allu Arjun, in which he’s seen giving some instructions to the Tollywood star as he closely listens to him.

In the picture, the 40-year-old actor sported an intense look in a solid white t-shirt with a well-kempt hairdo and a full-grown beard. “Adventure has begun … thanks to IconStar #Movie #Pushpa #alluarjun," read the caption of Miroslaw Kuba Brozek’s Instagram post.

Advertisement

Yet another photo of the actor-cinematographer duo from the set of Pushpa 2 has also gone viral on the internet. A fan page of Allu Arjun posted a photo from the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor’s latest photoshoot on Twitter. The viral tweet read, “#PushpaTheRule ~ sky is the limit! Icon star @alluarjun & Dop #Kuba."

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The second instalment of the blockbuster action thriller film will focus on the face-off between Pushparaj (Allu Arjun) and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil).

It was previously announced that Pushpa: The Rule would hit the theatres in December 2022. However, the shoot of this Sukumar directorial kept getting postponed for unknown reasons. According to reports, the makers are eyeing a 2024 release for this Allu Arjun-starrer.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

It was reported that Arjun was set to replace Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa’s sequel. But, the film’s producer, Naveen Yemani, recently rubbished all the rumours in an interview with Pinkvilla. He told the entertainment portal, “No, that’s wrong news. Fahadh Faasil is doing the role. So it’s a hundred per cent false news."

Read all the Latest Movies News here