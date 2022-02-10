South star Allu Arjun is one family man and he loves to spend time with his doting kids Ayaan and Arha. The Pushpa: The Rise star has been documenting memorable moments with his kids regularly. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a cute video of his little munchkin Arya shaking a leg on the viral Instagram trend Kacha Badam.

The Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo actor took to Instagram and shared a sweet video featuring Arha as she tries her hands on the viral Kacha Badam song. She tries to pull off the hook steps of the viral song. With her cute moves, Arha’s video will surely melt your hearts. Allu Arjun sweetly captioned the video as, ‘my lil badham’ and added a kissing emoticon.

In the video, Arha is seen donning a tie-dye co-ord set and she looks really cute with her expression and moves. As soon as the post was shared on the photo-sharing platform, fans thronged the comments section as they appreciated the father and daughter duo. The video has piqued the fans curiosity as they are eagerly waiting to witness Arha on the big screen. She is all set to make her debut with the Telugu movie Shaakuntalam, which has Samantha as the main lead. She is playing the role of Princess Bharata and recently wrapped the entire shoot. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

Check the video below:

Allu Arjun keeps on documenting memorable moments with his family for his fans. Earlier, the 39-year-old actor’s wife Sneha had shared a video of Arjun having a fun father-daughter moment with Arha. Sneha posted the video on Instagram that sees Arjun playing with Arha. The duo can be seen running to and fro in the backyard lawn of their house in Hyderabad.

Arjun, currently basking in the success of his latest film Pushpa, often shares adorable moments of himself and his children on the social media platform. Arjun, currently basking in the success of his latest film Pushpa, often shares adorable moments of himself and his children on the social media platform. In a recent Instagram post, Arjun shared how he received an adorable welcome from his daughter and son as he returned home after 16 days. Arjun’s Instagram post showed how Arha and Ayaan decorated the house with rose petals and wrote, “Welcome nana" on the floor. The photo also featured Arha admiring the flower decoration and a glimpse of his son Ayaan standing in his night suit in the background.

The picture went viral online and fans showered love on the father-daughter duo in the comments section.

