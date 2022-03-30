Allu Arjun To Grace The Pre-Release Event of Ghani in Visakhapatnam. Check Details

Allu Arjun will attend the grand pre-release event of Varun Tej’s upcoming film, Ghani, on April 2 in Visakhapatnam. “Icon Star @alluarjun garu to grace the grand pre-release event of #Ghani on April 2nd @ Vizag!" Ghani’s presenter Geeta Arts shared on Twitter.

Written and directed by Kiran Korrapati, Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company have collaborated to bankroll the film. The film stars Varun Tej in the titular character. Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra will feature in Ghani alongside Varun Tej.

Advertisement

Ghani was earlier scheduled to be released on 25 February 2022 but was postponed. The film will now hit the theatres on 8 April 2022.

The film’s title was revealed in January 2021. Tej will be seen in the role of a boxer in Ghani. The actor has undergone a rigorous training schedule under the guidance of boxer Tony Jeffries, a former Olympic medalist. Ghani has Hollywood stuntman Larnell Stovall as the action choreographer. The film’s soundtrack has been composed by S. Thaman.

Varun Tej will also be seen in Anil Ravipudi’s directorial F3: Fun and Frustration. The film also features Venkatesh, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada. F3 is the sequel of the film F2 released in 2019.

F3 is scheduled to be released on 27 May 2022. Earlier, the film was slated to be released on 27 August 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has set a 100-day deadline to finish shooting for Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to the Pushpa series. Beginning in April, the actor anticipates that the shoot will be wrapped by July this year. However, no official confirmation on the shooting dates for Pushpa: The rule has been released yet.

Advertisement

But because the plot is set in the same backdrop and revolves around the same characters, the makers are expected to shoot the film in similar locations as Pushpa: The rise.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.