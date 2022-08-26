Allu Arjun To Make His Hollywood Debut? What We Know

Allu Arjun, who is currently shooting for the sequel to his 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, may soon make his Hollywood debut, reports say.

According to our sources, Allu Arjun is about to make his Hollywood debut. In a report, a media portal said, “Allu Arjun has been offered a Hollywood film by a big-shot director-producer from the industry. While the actor was in New York for the parade, he happened to do a hush-hush meeting for a Superhero franchise that he was offered."

Following Pushpa’s breakthrough in 2021, the actor has had offers from all around the world, including Bollywood, brands, and so on. If the reports are true, this will be an absolute feast for fans.

Meanwhile, the shooting for Pushpa: The Rule started with a muhurat puja a few days ago. Sukumar wrote the script for the film, and Mythri Movie Makers, a well-known production business, is financing it. While Allu Arjun will reprise his role as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her part as Srivalli from the previous film.

Aside from these two, Fahadh Faasil will reprise his role as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The rest of the project’s cast has yet to be disclosed. National Award-winning actress Priyamani is also playing a crucial role in Pushpa: The Rule, reports say.

Recently, Allu Arjun grooved with K-pop group TRI.BE and appeared in the music video of Armaan Malik’s new track Memu Aagamu. The singer collaborated with TRI.BE for a special song for Coke Studio India.

