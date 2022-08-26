Allu Arjun to Shoot for Pushpa 2 From September 3rd Week, Rashmika Mandanna to Join Later: Reports

Allu Arjun fans are eagerly waiting for the second instalment of Pushpa. Called Pushpa: The Rule, the film promises to have some exciting faceoff between Allu Arjun’s titular character, and Fahadh Faasil’s character. Well, there is a good news for fans. If reports are to be believed, then Pushpa 2 will go on floors from the third week of Spetember.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, director Sukumar is all set to take the films on floor in September after working hard on the script. A source revealed, “Sukumar planned Pushpa 2 puja ceremony last minute without Bunny (Allu Arjun) and Rashmika because there was no auspicious date later for the next three months. And Bunny was in New York. He is back and now spending enough time with his family before he kick-starts shooting in the third week of September. Rashmika will join the team later."

The source added, “Sukumar is working on the final draft of the script, and alongside, he is also working on the film’s music. The music sittings of the film are already done, but he is working on them again with other team members."

Fans have eagerly been pleading makers to make Rashmika Mandanna’s character, Srivalli, stronger in Pushpa: The Rule. In her response to this, Rashmika had replied, “I hope so too let’s see."

Pushpa, released in December 2021, was a massive hit not only in the Telugu-speaking states but also in Hindi circuits. The film surpassed Rs 100 crore collections with its Hindi version along. It is also being speculated that the film would have a massive budget of Rs. 400 crores, out of which half of it would go into production alone.

