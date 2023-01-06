Allu Arjun To Sport Ponytail In Pushpa 2? His Look At Dil Raju's Daughter's Birthday Has Us Thinking

Is Allu Arjun going to sport a ponytail in his upcoming film Pushpa 2 aka Pushpa: The Rise? The question has raised after the actor was spotted flaunting a pony at Dij Raju’s daughter Ishika’s birthday bash on Thursday evening. The Telugu superstar was seen at the star-studded bash with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy. Arjun kept his look simple — a black shirt with a pair of pants while his hair tied into a pony.

The simplicity won us over but it also got us thinking if this was his look for Pushpa 2. The actor has been growing his hair out for a while now. Last month, when he headed to Russia for the release of Pushpa in the country, he was spotted with a ponytail at the time too.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was released in December 2021 and depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. The film was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. The film not only performed well in the Telugu circles but it also outperformed a few Hindi films as well with the Hindi-dub. The film collected more than Rs 250 crores.

Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rule has also been making headlines for a long time now. Earlier, the film’s producer Y Ravi Shankar shared that Pushpa 2 will be released in India and Russia on the same day. “Exactly (that will happen). Few more countries will also be included as we go along in the process. (However), the first one to be finalised is Russia," he told Pinkvilla.

Rumours are also rife that the team has approached Sai Pallavi for the role of Allu Arjun’s sister in Pushpa: The Rule, according to Siasat.com. The report suggests that if Sai Pallavi gives her nod for the story, director Sukumar is ready to get her on board.

