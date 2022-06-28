Allu Arjun Under Attack From Trolls For 'Gaining Weight', Fans Come to His Rescue

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjuna are still tasting the ripe fruits of Pushpa: The Rise, which turned out to be a smash hit at the box office. A sequel to the movie is in the works. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun, who was in Hyderabad recently, came under attack from trolls.

Allu Arjun was in Hyderabad to meet director Harish Shankar and after that, he was papped by the fans and media persons. His images are going viral. While fans were happy to see him, some targetted him, for the actor’s effortless clothing made him appear to have gained some weight.

While some say it is the loose attire that makes everyone believe he has put on some weight, others say he might be developing his character for Pushpa 2.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun met director Harish Shankar, who posted a selfie with him and wrote, “Seeti maar to 5 years of DJ… Thank you ICON STAAR @alluarjun for the lifetime memories which I’ll cherish forever… and congratulations to my besties @hegdepooja @ThisIsDSP @DoP_Bose..Last but not least my fact @SVC_official."

After Pushpa 2, it is said that Allu Arjun will work in Koratala Siva’s pan-India venture temporarily titled AA21.

