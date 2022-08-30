Allu Arjun Unveils Break Out Trailer

The official trailer of Subbu Cherukuri’s survival thriller film Break Out was released on August 29. The trailer of the upcoming Telugu film was unveiled by none other than Allu Arjun. Tejaswi Sajja shared two pictures of the Pushpa star posing for the lens with team Break Out on Twitter. She captioned her tweet writing, “Pictures of Icon star Allu Arjun launching intriguing, “Breakout Trailer."

Take a look:

The trailer of Break Out takes viewers on a nail-biting ride. It begins with a shot of a dark floor with blood stains. In the following aerial shot, a man is seen lying on a slim mattress inside a shabby garage. In the frame, bags, newspapers and other garage tools can be seen lying around him.

Advertisement

A few scenes from his past are also sequenced in the trailer by the director, which reveals that the protagonist has the fear of being left alone. On a rainy day, while he waits for his customers in the garage, its shutter slides down in a sudden turn of events. As a result, the protagonist is forced to face his fear. He tries hard to get out of the closed room but fails despite multiple attempts. How he manages to break out of the garage and overcome his fear, forms the crux of the film.

Check out the trailer of Break Out below:

Actor Raja Goutham will be seen essaying the protagonist’s role in Break Out. Raja is the son of veteran actor and comedian Brahmanandam. The trailer of Break Out was launched on YouTube by Anil Modugo Films. So far, it has garnered over 7 lakh plus views.

Advertisement

The music for Break Out has been composed by Mohan Chary while its cinematography has been carried out by MS Jones Rupert. The film’s editing has been helmed by Arjun and Basava. The makers roped in Raj Pavan Kommoju to head the VFX department of Break Out. Lastly, the film has been jointly produced by Anil Moduga Films, Bala Krishna Konduri, and Srinivas Vanniyakula.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here