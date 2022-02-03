Allu Arjun Visits Puneeth Rajkumar's Family in Bengaluru, Pays 'Humble Respects' to Late Actor; Pics

South superstar Allu Arjun paid a visit to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s home in Bengaluru and met his family. The 39-year-old actor paid homage to the late star. Allu also spoke to his family members, his brother Shivarajkumar and his wife. Pictures from the meeting have surfaced on social media and going viral.

Allu Arjun took to Twitter on Thursday to pen a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. He shared a photo of himself as he showered flowers on a portrait of Puneeth Rajkumar. Along with the picture, he wrote, “My Humble respects To Puneeth Garu. My respect to the Rajkumar garu’s family, friends, well-wishers and fans."

Advertisement

Several big names from the south industries including Kamal Hassan, Ram Charan and others have visited to pay their respects at the residence to offer condolences to the bereaved. After 4 months of the demise of the power star Puneeth Rajkumar,Allu Arjun has visited to meet the family and pay respects.

Earlier in the day, several pictures went viral on social media that see Allu dressed in black shirt and pants as he stood together with Shivarajkumar and his wife for a photo.

Known as the Powerstar of Kannada cinema, Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on October 29 last year. As per a report published in Pinkvilla, to pay respects to Puneeth Rajkumar, three of his films from his production house have collaborated with Amazon Prime Videos to release on the OTT platform.

As per a report in the publication, James, which is the late actor’s last movie, is also set for a big release on the occasion of the power star’s birthday on March 17. For a week, it will be the only Kannada film for the screening, from March 17 to 25. And as a respect to Puneeth Rajkumar, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR’s release date has been pushed from March 18, as a mark of respect to the late star.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is basking high on the success of his 2021 released crime drama Pushpa: The Rise. Irrespective of being released on Amazon Prime, the movie is raking in big business at the cinema halls. Not just the movie, its songs are creating rage among the Netizens with scores of celebrities from Bollywood and sports personalities dancing to the tunes of the songs.

It has been reported that the shooting schedule of the second half of Pushpa will be starting from this year.​

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.