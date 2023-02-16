Allu Arjun’s Pushpa was a phenomenon that not only took the South industry by surprise but even had everyone at the edge of their seats in the Hindi belt as well with its massy storyline and blockbuster songs. Now the eager fans can’t hold their excitement for the sequel to drop. As the hype is building up for Pushpa 2, the South superstar will be sharing a glimpse of the much-awaited sequel on his 41st birthday, April 8.

If sources close to PinkVilla are to be believed, Allu Arjun will be unveiling the teaser and would spend time with close friends and family on his special day. The source shared, “Allu Arjun wants to make his birthday special for his fans and so, he has decided to release the first teaser look or a small glimpse on his birthday, to be decided depending on the final output. Allu Arjun will have low-key birthday celebrations with his close friends and family at his home in Hyderabad."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the shoot of Pushpa 2, which started last year, has been going on with full swing and has already completed two big schedules already. The director of the film Sukumar has his heart set on delivering a sequel more grand and iconic than Pushpa: The Rise. The second part Pushpa: The Rule will chronicle the clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh (Fahadh Faasil). Currently, the film has gone on floors for it’s Hyderabad schedule after wrapping up a ten day schedule in Vizag, Visakhapatnam.

Pushpa: The Rise was a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama which was written and directed by Sukumar. The film depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. Pushpa was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. It became an instant blockbuster after its release and broke several records at the box office.

Advertisement

There are also reports doing the rounds that Sukumar would be roping in Ram Charan for Pushpa 2. The two have previously worked together in Rangasthalam which was a huge blockbuster at the box office. Although the makers haven’t made any official announcement as such regarding Ram Charan’s cameo, the speculations about RRR star sharing screen space with his cousin Allu Arjun have successfully managed to amp up the fans.

Read all the Latest Movies News here