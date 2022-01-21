Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi Version to Not Release in Theatres on Republic Day

The theatrical release of Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been pushed. As per sources, the 2020 Telugu action drama’s Hindi version will not hit the big screen on January 26.

A source informs, “The film’s release in Hindi version has been pushed, given the Covid scenario currently. Also, with Pushpa: The Rise still running successfully in theatres across the country, it won’t be a wise decision to have another Allu Arjun film in theatres at the same time. Interestingly, despite ‘Pushpa’ being released on OTT, people are still flocking the theatres to witness the magic of their favourite superstar on the big screen."

After taking the box office by storm with a record collection of over Rs 300 crores and its Hindi version nearing Rs 90 crores, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is bulldozing its way to record books. ‘Pushpa’s dream run at the ticket counters worldwide has surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries, creating a new box office record for Allu Arjun.

After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing response at the BO, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video recently. Manish Shah of Goldmine Films released the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise in theatres. Looking at its success, he decided to release the Hindi dubbed version of another Allu Arjun film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, in theatres on January 26. The film, which was released in theatres in 2020 just before the start of the pandemic, ended up being the highest-grossing films of Allu Arjun’s career.

The film is also being remade in Hindi, titled Shehzada, with Kartik Aryan filling in the shoes of Allu Arjun. Allu Arvind, father of Allu Arjun who produced the original film, is also co-producing the Hindi remake along with Bhushan Kumar and Aman Gill. The postponement announcement comes hot on the heels of the makers of Shehzada objecting to the release of Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in theatres.

It was reported that Allu Aravind is trying to stop his own son’s film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi dubbed version from releasing in theaters as the makers feel that it will impact Shehzada’s release in the future. The South producer was expected to be in Mumbai today and along with his co-producers, to have a meeting with Shah and convince him not to release the film in theaters.

News18.com had reached out to Shah who confirmed that the makers of Shehzada have approached him not to release the film in theatres. “Yes it’s true. The producers of Shehzada have approached me not to release the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. We are trying to find a best way forward. The producers of Shehzada are coming to meet me today evening. We will discuss and then will take a call."

