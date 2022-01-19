Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi Version Trailer to Release on January 20

Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of Pushpa: The Rise. Released in theatres across the country, on December 17, the film is still running successfully across the globe. Pushpa: The Rise has become a raging hit across the globe and cashing in popularity, now the makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo have decided to release the film in Hindi.

The Hindi version of Arjun’s superhit film is slated to hit the screens in India later this month, on January 26. Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo was released in theatres in 2020 and it ended up being one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a commercial entertainer, and the film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms, who released Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 in Hindi, also holds the rights to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. When asked when the theatrical trailer of the film will be out, he replied, “It’ll be out on Thursday, January 20." The teaser of the film was released on Tuesday, January 18.

As for the screen count, Manish Shah told Bollywood Hungama, “We are hoping to release it in 2000 screens across the country. We plan to target the single screen audience. And they watch movie channels. So, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s teaser and trailer will play in full swing on the movie channels. We’ll also give ads in papers. We are not targeting the elite audience at all."

Besides Allu Arjun, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also stars Pooja Hegde and Tabu.

