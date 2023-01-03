Allu Arjun’s Daughter Arha to Debut With Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29?

SS Rajamouli has established himself as one of the finest directors of Indian cinema with RRR and Baahubali’s success. The filmmaker has now signed another deal with superstar Mahesh Babu. In an interview with a website, SS Rajamouli revealed that he wants to make an Indiana Jones-like adventure project, and has found Mahesh Babu a fit for it.

The upcoming SSMB29 is touted as a globe-trotting adventure, to be scripted by Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad. The pre-production work of the project is underway, and soon the recce of the location will be undertaken by the core team. The film is also making headlines for one other reason. An update reveals that Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha might be roped in for the project SSMB28.

Arha may play the character of a younger Pooja Hegde, the female lead of the film. However, there’s been no confirmation of the same.

SS Rajamouli might sign a deal with Disney for the project. After the success of RRR and Baahubali, the director is receiving offers to work with international films. So far, the director has claimed to have put his international projects on hold for now. The negotiations are moving quickly, and if everything goes as planned, this will appear on Disney’s global calendar in the upcoming year, alongside the major Marvel Films and other mega-projects that Disney is funding, as per sources.

The project will be marketed as a domestic Indian production by SS Rajamouli and his team, who will have Disney as a partner on a global scale.

If everything goes according to plan, the untitled adventure will be Disney’s second Indian film, following the Brahmastra series. “Due to SS Rajamouli’s desire to produce the movie on a scale that no one can comprehend, the finances and budget will also be the highest ever for an Indian film,’’ said the source. The shooting of the project will take place in India, as well as abroad.

