Allu Arjun’s Fans Take to Streets, Demand Update on Pushpa Sequel

Pushpa: The Rise’s sequel is receiving a lot of attention from everyone after the success of its first segment, starring Allu Arjun. It had hit the perfect note among viewers. Ever since the update of Pushpa 2 was made, fans have been curious to know more details about the story and the characters. Allu Arjun’s fans recently flocked to the streets with banners and demanded an update on its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Have a look at this image -

Fans across the country are staging protests with banners to get updates on Pushpa: The Rule. A similar picture was shared by industry tracker Ramesh Bala on Twitter. The bunch of pictures uploaded by him showed fans from places such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala and UAE taking to the streets, demanding updates about the highly-anticipated sequel. Ramesh Bala tweeted, “After the success of #PushpaTheRise , the cult of restless #AlluArjun fans have taken to the streets asking for an update on the sequel! This rage amongst fans is absolutely fantastic, a phenomenon never witnessed before! The fervour and the excitement in their voices were loud (sic)." This will for sure encourage the Geetha Arts and Mythri Movie Makers for giving their all to the making of Pushpa 2.

Also, this has given fodder to memes on social media. Pushpa without a meme is incomplete. Here is a viral video matching the current situation of Pushpa 2 fans.

Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the main adversary toward the end of the first portion, will square off in the sequel. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead. In the meantime, a look test for the project was conducted last Sunday on the floors. The beginning of the journey — is how the film’s cinematographer, Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, captioned a photo he posted from the sets on Instagram. The image depicted Allu Arjun once more stepping into Pushpa’s role. This month’s shooting is yet to commence.

