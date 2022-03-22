Allu Arjun's Father-in-law Hosts a Party to Celebrate The Success of Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun’s father-in-law, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, threw a party at Park Hyatt hotel, Hyderabad to celebrate the massive success of Allu’s Pushpa: The Rise.

The party was attended by Megastar Chiranjeevi his wife Surekha, and their sisters. Politician T. Subbarami Reddy was also present in the success bash. Directors Trivikram Srinivas, Harish Shankar, Krish Jagarlamudi, Buchi Babu graced the occasion too.

Mythri Production’s Y. Ravi Shankar was also spotted at the party. Director of Pushpa: The Rule, Sukumar could not make it because he is on a family vacation.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule was written and directed by Sukumar. Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Muttamsetty Media bankrolled the film. The movie also featured Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, and Ajay Ghosh were also part of the project. The film chronicles the rise of a coolie in the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate, a rare wood that grows exclusively in the Andhra Pradesh state’s Seshachalam Hills.

Devi Sri Prasad created the film’s score and soundtrack, while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas–Ruben handled cinematography and editing, respectively. Pushpa: The Rise was released in Telugu on December 17. It was also dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

Pushpa: The Rise was a commercial success, collecting a total of 365 crores at the box office. The film became one of the highest-grossing Indian films in 2021. And, it is also among the top-grossing Telugu films of all time. The second instalment of the film, named Pushpa: The Rule, is set to begin production in April 2022.

