Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Beats Prabhas' Baahubali: The Beginning To Become 9th All-Time Highest 5th Week Grosser

Allu Arjun's Pushpa continues to reign over the box office. The film, into its fifth week, has broken Baahubali: The Beginning's record.

Updated: January 25, 2022, 16:25 IST

Pushpa: The Rise is breaking records with its box office collection ever since its release. In its fifth week now, the film has earned over Rs 300 crores, becoming the biggest hit post-pandemic. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has also surpassed SS Rajmouli’s Baahulbali- The Beginning to become the ninth all-time highest fifth week grosser.

In its fifth week, Bahulbali earned Rs 6.09 crores while Pushpa recorded a box office collection of Rs 7.06 crores, as per an India.com report. With this, Pushpa overtook Baahubali and emerged as the 9th highest fifth week grosser. Not only Pushpa’s original version, but people are also loving the Hindi version of the film. The Hindi version of the film has is inching towards a Rs 100 crore mark. As of Tuesday, Box Office India reported the film made Rs 94.30 at the Hindi box office.

The top eight films on the list of all-time fifth-week grossers are Uri – The Surgical Strike with Rs 18.09 crore, followed by Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion with Rs 11.78 crores. Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior is on the third position with Rs 10.41 crore. Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots stands at the fourth spot with Rs 9.56 crore, Dangal at fifth with Rs 8.95 crores, Kabir Singh holds the sixth position with Rs 8.10 crore, Badhaai Ho at seventh with Rs 8 crores and Pandmavat wraps up the top 8 list with Rs 7.54 crore.

Pushpa revolves around a red sandalwood smuggler named Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, who becomes the leader in the world of sandalwood smuggling. Violence erupts as police want to take down the business of smugglers. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Srivalli, Pushpa’s love interest. The songs of the film are also becoming super hit. The film is written and directed by Sukumar and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The two-part film’s second part’s shooting is scheduled to begin in March this year. It will be titled as Pushpa 2: The Rule. The sequel also stars Fahadh Faasil as the villain.

first published: January 25, 2022, 16:25 IST