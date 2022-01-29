Allu Arjun's Pushpa Collects Rs 350 Crore Worldwide

Pushpa: The Rise starring actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles has smashed all the box office records. The film released on December 17, 2021, in theatres has continued to maintain a steady run at the box office despite being available on Amazon Prime Video for streaming. The film collected Rs. 8 crores during its sixth week of theatrical run. Total box office collections of Pushpa in India stand at around Rs 319 crores. It has grossed Rs 35 crores overseas and total collection stood at Rs 354 crores. It has emerged as the highest-grosser film in 2021.

Pushpa: The Rise was released in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Media reports claim that the Hindi dubbed version of the film has earned about Rs 46 crores in 42 days. Day 1 Puspa’s worldwide collection was recorded at Rs 71 crores, crossing the 100 crore mark on the second day.

>Box office collections of Pushpa: The Rise

Week One - Rs 175.60 crores

Week Two - Rs 57.30 crores

Week Three - Rs 48.40 crores

Week Four - Rs 19.70 crore

Week Five - Rs 10.50 crores

Week Six - Rs 8 crores

Total - Rs. 319.50 crores approximately

According to trade analysts, the postponement of big releases like SS Rajamouli’s RRR benefitted Pushpa. The Hindi version of the film released in North Indian states continues to draw a crowd at the theatre despite the restriction of 50 percent occupancy in cinema halls.

Theatres in Delhi have now been allowed to operate after being shut for nearly a month due to the third wave of Covid-19. Analysts said this will also help Pushpa: The Rise earn more money at the box office.

The story of the Allu Arjun blockbuster is based on the smuggling of red sandalwood from the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh. Director Sukumar is now finalising the script of its second part Pushpa: The Rule.

